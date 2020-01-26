All About Wiz Khalifa's Many, Many Cannabis Ventures

Wiz Khalifa definitely does not need an introduction. Absolutely everyone knows his music career and along with that, his close link with the world of cannabis.

As a good businessman, wiz did not miss the opportunity to enter the recent and booming cannabis market, raiding several ventures related to cannabis.

The various raids that the rapper had in the world of cannabis caused his name to reach the market and immortalized its presence on it; Being already immortalized in the music market, always with a narrow connection between his music and marijuana.

So What We Smoke Weed?

From early in his career Wiz always showed himself in favor of cannabis use, being this, a very recursive theme in his projects. Such as "Rolling papers", "Young wild & free", "Medicated", “Kush & Orange Juice” and much more.

Always from a combative and respectful side, he knew how to move the public perception of cannabis. Without a doubt, he contributed culturally to reach the point where cannabis is today, with very high levels of acceptance and a much more decriminalized perception.

In 2010, on an interview, Wiz told MTV "I thought weed was bad for a minute," and continued "When I was younger, I thought it was bad, but I got to a point where it worked for me. It don't work for everybody else. People gotta stay free, people need jobs”..."Definitely, legalize it. Please, everybody needs it. The world would be a better place.”

See Also: Chelsea Handler: From Canna-Loving Comedian To Activist

Luckily, the rapper not only predicted the legalization of cannabis but also the market gave him part of the jobs he was requesting for the people as the Cannabis Market is one of the markets that more jobs are generating.

Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers

In 2014, the musician associated with RAW, one of the main rolling paper brands in order to present an entire line of rolling products.

"I'm really excited to have my own line of papers with Raw. I've been using the product for years and it only felt right to make this happen with them," Wiz expressed when announcing this venture.

Khalifa Kush Enterprise

The world-wide known rapper announced in 2015, the foundation of Khalifa Kush Enterprise, launching its own strain brand, a rare phenotype of the OG Kush. Making it available in market with two main associations.

RiverRock Cannabis

Pittsburgh Rapper in 2016 announced a new partnership with RiverRock Cannabis. Producing an exclusive entire line of cannabis products including Khalifa-curated strains, infused products, and concentrates. Finally making available its signed Khalifa OG Strain present in the US market.

“These products have taken years to perfect,” Wiz said in a release. “I’m really excited to finally share them with the public and to work with RiverRock to raise awareness and end cannabis prohibition nationwide.”

Supreme Cannabis

Later on, in 2018 he announced the association with Supreme Cannabis (OTC: SPRWF) to make available in the Canadian market its Khalifa Kush Strain. The product lineup includes pre-rolls, extracts, capsules and cannabis oils.

See Also: Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand Is Not Only Beautiful, But Also Committed To Social Justice

"I'm excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils. They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love," said Wiz Khalifa, KKE founder.

Weed Cultivation Simulation Game

For 4/20 in 2017, Wiz made available in App Store and Google Play a simulation game where users can learn how to grow and harvest weed. The App is titled “Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm” and was developed by the artist and a game studio called Metamoki. The app is intended to give digital weed growers an idea of how the cannabis business is developing.

See Also: What You Need To Know About Whoopi Goldberg's Cannabis Ventures

About Benzinga Events: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami on February 24-25, 2020. For more information contact Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse.

Image courtesy of Greg Welch, of Cannabiscapes Co. Follow him on Instagram.