Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Significant Endorsement': Aphria Secures Multimillion Dollar Strategic Investment
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Share:
'Significant Endorsement': Aphria Secures Multimillion Dollar Strategic Investment

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE: APHA) announced Friday it has agreed to receive a strategic investment from an institutional investor. Under the agreement, the investor will buy 14.04 million Aphria’s units with a price of CA$7.12 ($5.42) per unit for a total of CA$100 million in gross proceeds.

Each unit consists of one Aphria’s common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Aphria. Each warrant enables the investor to purchase one common share at a price of $9.26 in the two-year period following the closing date of the offering, which is expected to happen on or around Jan. 31.

Aphria said it plans to utilize the net proceeds to support international expansion and for general corporate purposes.

"Given the strength of our leadership team, the continued execution of our strategic plan and the robust opportunities we have for growth in the global cannabis industry, we were able to secure this additional capital from a single investor, a significant endorsement of Aphria in these market conditions," Carl Merton, Chief Financial Officer said in a statement. "We expect this strategic investment to strengthen our balance sheet and propel Aphria forward as we continue to differentiate ourselves in the industry."

Aphria’s stock traded 4.5% lower at $5.50 per share on Friday.

Related Links:

Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'

Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market

Posted-In: Cannabis News Financing Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA)

Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'
18 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market
Analyst: Cannabis Companies Cautious About The First Half Of 2020
Aphria Subsidiary Obtains EU GMP Certification
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.26
0.05
+ 0.27%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.50
0.02
+ 0.16%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.35
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.80
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga