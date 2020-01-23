Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AgraFlora Organics Reports Farmako GmbH Obtains Drug License In UK
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
AgraFlora Organics Reports Farmako GmbH Obtains Drug License In UK

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE:AGRA) (OTC: AGFAF) disclosed Thursday that Farmako GmbH via its subsidiary Farmako Limited has obtained its Home Office Controlled Drug License.

Farmako Limited received the license in less than one month after the examination by the UK Home Office in December was successfully finalized.

With the new license, Farmako Limited plans to start wholesaling medical cannabis in the UK by the middle of 2020, counting on the imports of Bedrocan products from the Netherlands.

“The UK medicinal cannabis market has been estimated to reach US$1.3 billion by 2024, with up to 1% of the UK’s population expected to be eligible to receive medicinal cannabis prescriptions by 20281,” Katrin Eckmans, CEO of Farmako, said in a statement.

“Obtaining the License is a key milestone for our European business, positioning Farmako Limited as an early leader in the rapidly developing UK medicinal cannabis market.”

AgraFlora expects for the license coupled with broad National Health Service insurance coverage to be the crucial strategic component of its global cannabis revenue-generating trading platform.

Related Links

AgraFlora Organics Receives Health Canada's Research License For Bottling Facility

Analyst: New UK Cannabis Regulations Limit Usage, Call For Additional Research

Posted-In: Cannabis News Health Care Markets General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGFAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
AgraFlora Organics Receives Health Canada's Research License For Bottling Facility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.13
-0.1405
- 0.77%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.51
-0.0419
- 0.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$330.41
-0.94
- 0.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.34
0.0106
+ 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga