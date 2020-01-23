Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Jan. 6-10 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Jan. 5-11. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

PB Holdings Group, LLC, Grower Class A

RSY Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A

House of Green Orchid, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

Betty Corporation, Grower Class C

Bimini Brothers, Inc., Processor

BAM Core Investments, LLC, Grower Class C

Infinite Chemical Analysis, Safety Compliance Facility

Cross Street Service, Inc., Provisioning Center

Emerald Mountain Labs, LLC, Grower Class A, Grower Class C

Lansing Pros, Inc., Grower Class C

H&M Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center

Pontiac Provisioning, LLC, Provisioning Center

NTK INVESTMENTS, LLC, Provisioning Center

True Leaf Solutions, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

Decipher Labs, LLC, Unknown License Type

Releaf Farmaceuticals, LLC, Provisioning Center

Toro VM, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

Glacial Farms, LLC, Grower Class C

Aunt Sparkie's, Inc., Grower Class C

Joint Ventures MI, Inc., Provisioning Center,

KJK Holdings, LLC, Secure Transporter

HG Lansing, LLC, Grower Class C

RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000417

RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000418

RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000419

Fluresh, LLC, Provisioning Center,

Feleo Manufacturing, Manufacturing, Grower Class A

Amendments

Cross Country Enterprises, LLC

Green Sunrise Products, LLC

Sunrise Agricultural Products, LLC

Renewal Approved

Montrowe, LLC, Provisioning Center

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

MPM-R Battle Creek LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Golden Dreams, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

GREEN HEAVEN INC, Marihuana Microbusiness

WG Products LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

BlueSol Biomedical. LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Alvarez Cultivation LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Floraison, llc, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved