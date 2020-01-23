Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Jan. 6-10 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Jan. 5-11. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- PB Holdings Group, LLC, Grower Class A
- RSY Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A
- House of Green Orchid, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- Betty Corporation, Grower Class C
- Bimini Brothers, Inc., Processor
- BAM Core Investments, LLC, Grower Class C
- Infinite Chemical Analysis, Safety Compliance Facility
- Cross Street Service, Inc., Provisioning Center
- Emerald Mountain Labs, LLC, Grower Class A, Grower Class C
- Lansing Pros, Inc., Grower Class C
- H&M Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Pontiac Provisioning, LLC, Provisioning Center
- NTK INVESTMENTS, LLC, Provisioning Center
- True Leaf Solutions, LLC, Provisioning Center
Prequalifications Denied
- Decipher Labs, LLC, Unknown License Type
- Releaf Farmaceuticals, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Toro VM, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- Glacial Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- Aunt Sparkie's, Inc., Grower Class C
- Joint Ventures MI, Inc., Provisioning Center,
- KJK Holdings, LLC, Secure Transporter
- HG Lansing, LLC, Grower Class C
- RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000417
- RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000418
- RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000419
- Fluresh, LLC, Provisioning Center,
- Feleo Manufacturing, Manufacturing, Grower Class A
Amendments
- Cross Country Enterprises, LLC
- Green Sunrise Products, LLC
- Sunrise Agricultural Products, LLC
Renewal Approved
- Montrowe, LLC, Provisioning Center
Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- MPM-R Battle Creek LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Golden Dreams, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- GREEN HEAVEN INC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- WG Products LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- BlueSol Biomedical. LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Alvarez Cultivation LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Floraison, llc, Marihuana Retailer
Licensure Approved
- Agri-Med,LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- JABBS LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Pharmaco, Inc, Marihuana Retailer
- R-PTN River Rouge LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- THE RELEAF CENTER OF NILES, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- TRIMED SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Custom Built Properties, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Feleo Manufacturing Strategies, Marihuana Processor
- 4100 ANN ARBOR ROAD, INC, Marihuana Retailer
Posted-In: Cannabis News Legal Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.