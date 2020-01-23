Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Jan. 6-10 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Jan. 5-11. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • PB Holdings Group, LLC, Grower Class A
  • RSY Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A
  • House of Green Orchid, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • Betty Corporation, Grower Class C
  • Bimini Brothers, Inc., Processor
  • BAM Core Investments, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Infinite Chemical Analysis, Safety Compliance Facility
  • Cross Street Service, Inc., Provisioning Center
  • Emerald Mountain Labs, LLC, Grower Class A, Grower Class C
  • Lansing Pros, Inc., Grower Class C
  • H&M Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Pontiac Provisioning, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • NTK INVESTMENTS, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • True Leaf Solutions, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

  • Decipher Labs, LLC, Unknown License Type
  • Releaf Farmaceuticals, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Toro VM, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

  • Glacial Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Aunt Sparkie's, Inc., Grower Class C
  • Joint Ventures MI, Inc., Provisioning Center,
  • KJK Holdings, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • HG Lansing, LLC, Grower Class C
  • RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000417
  • RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000418
  • RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000419
  • Fluresh, LLC, Provisioning Center,
  • Feleo Manufacturing, Manufacturing, Grower Class A

Amendments

  • Cross Country Enterprises, LLC
  • Green Sunrise Products, LLC
  • Sunrise Agricultural Products, LLC

Renewal Approved

  • Montrowe, LLC, Provisioning Center

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • MPM-R Battle Creek LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Golden Dreams, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • GREEN HEAVEN INC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • WG Products LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • BlueSol Biomedical. LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Alvarez Cultivation LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Floraison, llc, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

  • Agri-Med,LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • JABBS LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Pharmaco, Inc, Marihuana Retailer
  • R-PTN River Rouge LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • THE RELEAF CENTER OF NILES, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • TRIMED SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Custom Built Properties, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Feleo Manufacturing Strategies, Marihuana Processor
  • 4100 ANN ARBOR ROAD, INC, Marihuana Retailer

Posted-In: Cannabis News Legal Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.58
0.03
+ 0.24%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.33
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.27
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.35
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga