Liberty Health Partners With iHeartJane To Offer Enhanced E-Commerce

Florida-based dispensary brand Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) plans to enhance its online customer shopping experience by partnering with e-commerce platform iHeartJane.

The platform commonly referred to as Jane allows customers to view partner dispensary menus in real-time, placing orders for in-store pickup. Jane works with over 1,300 dispensaries in 28 states. Liberty has 23 dispensary locations across the Sunshine State.

Liberty's Interim CEO Victor Mancebo said the rollout of the partnership should help with growth in the Florida market by establishing a reliable e-commerce platform for its customers. He added that Jane's integration should improve the ease of the Liberty shopping experience.

"Jane is a fully automated solution that live-streams all of our products in real-time so our patients will know 100 percent of the time where and when their product is available for pickup," Mancebo said.

