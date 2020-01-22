MediGreen US Wants To Run A Cannabis Farm In Oregon

Cannabis company MediGreen US announced Tuesday an agreement in principle to acquire a farm in Oregon, motivated by the recent Oregon’s legislature voted to enable interstate commerce in cannabis-related goods. The company anticipates obtaining a license from Oregon authorities.

Wholesale prices of cannabis have fallen lately in Oregon due to the created overabundance, the company said. MediGreen US CEO Eliran Bar is enthusiastic about the possibility of change.

"States have been leading the conversation about sensible cannabis laws for decades," he notes, "and they will continue to. It's been a slow process, but the industry has done a remarkably good job of proving its operational soundness and economic value. Interstate commerce—especially between neighboring states like Oregon and Washington—is the next step toward developing a mature nationwide cannabis industry."

MediGreen believes it's able to help that development with its activities that count a complete vertical chain with farms in Colorado and Florida, state-of-the-art testing labs, developed retail operations and distribution chain.

"Oregon was just the third state to legalize recreational cannabis," Bar said. "Back in 2014, that was a bold move. It turned out to be the right one, but six years later the entire industry is ready for the next step."