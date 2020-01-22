Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MediGreen US Wants To Run A Cannabis Farm In Oregon
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2020 8:51am   Comments
Share:
MediGreen US Wants To Run A Cannabis Farm In Oregon

Cannabis company MediGreen US announced Tuesday an agreement in principle to acquire a farm in Oregon, motivated by the recent Oregon’s legislature voted to enable interstate commerce in cannabis-related goods. The company anticipates obtaining a license from Oregon authorities.

Wholesale prices of cannabis have fallen lately in Oregon due to the created overabundance, the company said. MediGreen US CEO Eliran Bar is enthusiastic about the possibility of change.

"States have been leading the conversation about sensible cannabis laws for decades," he notes, "and they will continue to. It's been a slow process, but the industry has done a remarkably good job of proving its operational soundness and economic value. Interstate commerce—especially between neighboring states like Oregon and Washington—is the next step toward developing a mature nationwide cannabis industry."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

MediGreen believes it's able to help that development with its activities that count a complete vertical chain with farms in Colorado and Florida, state-of-the-art testing labs, developed retail operations and distribution chain.

"Oregon was just the third state to legalize recreational cannabis," Bar said. "Back in 2014, that was a bold move. It turned out to be the right one, but six years later the entire industry is ready for the next step."

Posted-In: OregonCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.55
-0.0275
- 0.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.34
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.27
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.29
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga