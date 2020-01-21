Market Overview

The Now Corporation To Use Zena Pay's Drone Smart Farming Solution
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 11:27am   Comments
The Now Corporation To Use Zena Pay's Drone Smart Farming Solution

Cloud-based software company Epazz Inc (OTC:EPAZ) said Tuesday that its holding company, ZenaPay, received an order for ZenaDrone with The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN).

The Now Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research company concentrated on the scientific-grade cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol medicine, and now it has become the first U.S. company to utilize ZenaPay’s Drone Smart Farming Solution.

In the next couple of weeks, the first done will be used in the U.S. at one of Now Corporation’s farm laboratories, with plans to extend the technology to its other farms across North Dakota, Michigan, Colorado and soon to be Puerto Rico.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

ZenaPay's Drone Smart Farming Solution offers drones and software that map the farm, scan fields and extracts the male hemp plant to help double female hemp production, which should help with the better quality of CBD products, according to Now Corporation.

"Drone Technology is critical to provide detailed data about the plant in addition to the underlying hemp crop," Ken Williams, CEO of Now Corporation said in a statement. "Using strategic advanced technology allows the company to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly."

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, "We are excited to be working with the Now Corporation utilizing our ZenaPay Drone Farm Software. We will begin by meeting their team in Puerto Rico. The Now Corporation already has an equity stake in ZenaPay."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

