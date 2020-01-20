Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of January 13th – 19th, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. Analysts Are Forecasting a Cannabis Comeback in 2020, These Pot Stocks Could Lead the Charge
These Pot Stocks Received BUY Ratings and Bullish Price Targets Up to 185% Above Market
After 2019’s market shakeout, analysts say the right U.S. and Canadian Cannabis Stocks will rise in 2020. These Pot Stocks could deliver major gains by taking advantage of their financial position and competitive edge in 2020.
9. TransCanna Reports Another Strong Month of Revenue Growth, TCAN Stock Up 300% Since End of October
TCAN Stock is Forming a Bullish Chart Pattern with the Potential for Another Large Breakout
TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) announced that its December revenue grew 20% month over month with net income from operations accounting for 16%. TCAN stock has been on a tear over the past 2.5 months soaring as much as 436%. The stock has recently pulled back and could be setting up for another large move to the upside.
8. Did MedMen Just Go Bankrupt?
Rumours Are Swirling That MMEN is Reaching Out to Debtholders to Negotiate Restructuring the Company
Medmen Enterprises (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNNF) (FRA: 0JS) is rumoured to be offering $0.50 on the dollar to owners of MedMen debt and telling certain service providers that they aren’t able to pay outstanding bills.
7. Canopy Growth Revises Cannabis Beverage Launch Timeline
CGC Says Scaling Process is Not Complete, Delays Beverage Launch
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) management remains very confident in the underlying beverage science and in its ability to scale production and deliver high quality, differentiated cannabis beverages to the market. However, the scaling process is not complete, and the company is extending its to-market date while the internal teams complete the final steps.
6. Aphria Reports Q2 Earnings and Revised 2020 Guidance
Adjusted EBITDA Soars 155% + APHA Stock Chart Review
Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) (FRA: 10E) announced earnings for the second quarter ended November 30, 2019, with the company recording its third straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. The company also lowered its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast.
5. Curaleaf Announces Closing of Upsized $300 Million Senior Loan Facility
The Deal Strengthens Curaleaf’s Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced the upsizing and closing of a senior secured term loan facility from a syndicate of lenders totalling US$300 million. The notes bear interest at a rate of 13.0% and will not dilute the company’s shareholders.
4. Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern: 2 Cannabis Stocks With Big Breakouts and Trend Reversals
These Pot Stocks Broke Out in a Big Way as Technical Traders Piled In, Here Are the Price Targets
Two of the largest Marijuana Stocks in the industry added further confirmation that the sector has bottomed out. Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) and GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) are sector bellwethers, meaning they are leading indicators and will usually move first before the rest of the group follows suit. Learn more about the Inverse Head and Shoulders chart pattern and the formula used for calculating price targets.
3. 4 of the Most Profitable Pot Stocks in 2020
Each of These Cannabis Stocks Appears on Track to Generate at Least $40 Million in Net Income This Year
The following four Pot Stocks should be among the most profitable this year: Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), The Valens Company (TSXV: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) and Harvest Health (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF).
2. Analysts Make Adjustments to Organigram and Aphria’s Ratings and Price Targets Following Earnings
OGI Was Upgraded After its Q1 Earnings, APHA’s Price Target Was Slashed in Response to its Q2 Results
Two of Canada’s premier licensed producers (LPs) released quarterly earnings this week. Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) (FRA: 10E) reported earnings for Q2 2020 while Organigram Holdings (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) (FRA: 0OG) released its first-quarter 2020 financial results. Here’s what analysts had to say about APHA and OGI’s financial results.
1. Organigram Skyrockets Following Strong Q1 Earnings, Here’s Why OGI Stock Has Officially Bottomed
Shares of OGI Surged 44% in Reaction to the Results While Pot Stocks Across the Board Soared
Organigram Holdings (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) (FRA: 0OG) announced earnings for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019, highlighted by a 102% increase in net revenue. This reliable technical indicator signalled the reversal of OGI’s downtrend 2 days before the stock’s big breakout.
