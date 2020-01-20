New Cannabis Products: Living Tincture, Live Resin Vape, New Hemp CBD Line, And A Crazy Olfactive Device

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Papa & Barkley’s Living Tincture

Papa & Barkley released its new Living Tincture, a raw, full spectrum THCa tincture made with fresh frozen cannabis flowers infused at a low heat in MCT oil.

Fresh-frozen flowers are whole cannabis flowers that have been frozen within hours of harvest to preserve the most complete terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant compared to cured flowers that lose terpenes as they dry. THCa is THC in its raw form, before it’s been decarboxylated (heated).

Benefits of the Living Tincture include alertness, focus, comfort, stress reduction and all the benefits of THC without the intoxication and a fresher flavor that brings out the plant’s natural terpenes.

Quana Olfactive’s Working Prototype

Quana Olfactive Tech launched a working prototype of its cloud-connected device, a platform for safe and personalized cannabis consumption.

“We do this by capturing plant materials’ olfactive data using a hand-held device, digitize and upload it to a cloud-based AI algorithm and then sort it according to cannabis consumers’ feedback of recent use experience,” a company spokesperon told Benzinga.

“The Quana device is designed so that every cannabis consumer or business could instantly and cost-effectively test cannabis produce in a non-destructive manner for pesticides, molds, residues and other contaminants.”

Prof. Zohar Kerem, Quana co-founder and chief science officer added, “We’re everything about smell; and our technology is disrupting the arena because we’re not doing spectrometry, we’re doing our own thing, and our own this is smell. Our systems is a nose and a brain, same as our brain can tell a banana from a strawberry and it’s all terpenes – that’s the same thing we do at Quana.”

NUG’s Live Resin Vapes

Seed-to-sale California cannabis brand NUG introduced its NUG Premium Live Resin Vapes.

The product was developed using cutting-edge extraction techniques and proprietary activation methods. They boast the flavors of freshly harvested cannabis flowers and each vape is verified by Solo Sciences’ premier product-authentication system.

Aria Brands’ Hemp CBD Line

Aria Brands, a house of brands focused on hemp and cannabis product innovation, launched Arbor, a hemp-derived CBD consumer product line.

The company offers three SKUs of tinctures, soothing Lavender Eucalyptus Salve and full-spectrum hemp extract Arbor Softgel Berries. Arbor also partnered with Gofire, a healthcare technology company with a patented, IoT-enabled inhaler for controlled dosing, to offer consumers a complimentary Arbor CBD SmartCartridge and a discount to Arbor’s exclusive monthly CBD subscription box with any purchase of a Gofire inhaler.

Consumers can also view the concentrate’s chemical makeup, monitor intake and track outcomes of all Arbor products via the Gofire App.

“Transparency, simplicity and mindful dosing are our main drivers at Arbor, so we are thrilled to be working with a company like Gofire that makes it easy for consumers to track their consumption and incorporate CBD into their everyday life,” said Michael Scherr, CEO of Aria Brands.

All images courtesy of the respective companies.