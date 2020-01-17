Cannabis Media Company The Fresh Toast Expands Again, Announces It's Now Cash Positive

The Fresh Toast, a media company focusing on cannabis and other topics, announced Friday that it has entered cash positive territory following the signing of its first medical engagement contract.

Founder and publisher JJ McKay told Benzinga two more contracts of this nature are in the pipeline. The Fresh Toast "engages healthcare professionals with education, online discussions, direct messages and other trusted communication vehicles," he said.

The company boasts high engagement rates and mainstream customers including Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Merck (NYSE: MRK) and other companies in the health care space.

The Fresh Toast said it works with 80% of U.S. practicing physicians, 80% of clinical investigators and 900,000 other healthcare professionals on medical marijuana.

The company plants to expand its base and add interaction with brick-and-mortar physicians’ offices in the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter of 2020.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Marijuana's Mainstream Acceptance

“Medical marijuana is the most accepted form of cannabis use; the Washington Post recently ran a story that said only 8% of Americans say the plant should be fully illegal,” McKay told Benzinga.

See Also: Gynica And Lumir Labs Partner Up To Find Marijuana-Based Endometriosis Treatment

In his view, it’s fundamental for the public to understand how cannabis works, especially now that an estimated 40 million Americans consume it at least once a year, legally or illegally.

Two-thirds of Americans are open to using cannabis if it's federally legal, according to a Pew Research study.

Along with news about becoming cash positive, The Fresh Toast said Friday that more than 2 million people see its content in the U.S. and Canada daily via its site and key syndication deals with Tribune Publishing, Tribune Content Agency and Postmedia.

“As we become cash positive in one division, we expect to rollout our next robust income stream toward the end of second quarter,” McKay said.

The Fresh Toast launched at the end of 2016. The company has since raised $3.5 million from mainstream investors and backers including the Nordstroms and Rockefellers.

See Also: National Expungement Week Announces 2020 Dates, Releases 2019 Impact Report

Disclosure: The Fresh Toast is a Benzinga content partner.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.