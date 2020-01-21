Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEO: Companies That Don't Embrace Cannabis Culture Are Going To Have 'A Hard Time Surviving'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
CEO: Companies That Don't Embrace Cannabis Culture Are Going To Have 'A Hard Time Surviving'

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse.

CLAB, which stands for Cannabis LAB (Law, Accounting & Business), is a membership-based networking and education organization for cannabis business professionals.

During a recent conversation, Benzinga caught up with CEO and founder Robert Friedman, who told us the company aims to help professionals coming into the industry, while connecting resources within the space.

A Bit About Markets And Legislation

Friedman pointed out that federal legislation would cement the future of the industry and his company.

The main challenges the industry is facing, he added, are primarily the lack of infrastructure and legislation. Cannabis is still federally illegal, which makes banking and merchant processing complex. Besides, cannabis itself is still considered taboo by a large portion of the U.S., said Friedman, who nonetheless expressed optimism about this matter.

"From an educational point of view, these challenges also keep on our toes as things are always changing,” he said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

From his perspective, the most interesting markets for cannabis industry are: Israel, as they have been the pioneering leaders in research and investigation; Canada, who embraced cannabis in a way that makes it an example to the world; and Latin America and the Caribbean, because of their agricultural background.

When asked about cannabis industry consolidation and M&A, Friedman expressed that industry consolidation is not unique to cannabis and is indicative of a maturing market.

"Industry consolidation is going to happen, but I think large companies that do not embrace the culture which already exists in cannabis are going to have a hard time surviving.”

CLAB does not fundraise, and according to the CEO, the entire growth of its capital so far has been organic.

Posted-In: Cannabis Lab CLAB Robert FriedmanCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.55
-0.3875
- 2.99%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.27
-0.48
- 2.56%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.34
-0.128
- 1.71%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.29
-0.68
- 0.2%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga