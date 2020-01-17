Revolution Global To Mentor Black-Owned-And-Operated Cannabis Business In Chicago

Revolution Global, a multi-state cannabis company, started 2020 by announcing a new partnership with Organic Urban Revitalization Solutions (OURS), a black-owned-and-operated business breaking into the cannabis cultivation, dispensary, and retail space.

Revolution will provide mentorship on capital raises, licensing applications, and best practices for operating medical cannabis dispensaries and adult-use stores. The company explained it recognizes the many barriers to starting a cannabis business, especially for black entrepreneurs, who have less access to capital.

This partnership is part of a larger social equity initiative Revolution is spearheading.

Commenting on the move, CEO Mark de Souza told Benzinga, “Revolution believes that in order for our industry to truly thrive, it must be diverse, rather than just benefitting a privileged few. This mission is at the core of our partnership with OURS. Revolution has seen firsthand the power of cannabis to economically revitalize struggling urban and rural communities. We are proud to partner with Anton and his team and look forward to working together.”