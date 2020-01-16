Platinum Recording Artists Hollywood Undead Release Cannabis Brand, New Video Ahead Of Tour With Papa Roach

Platinum recording artist Hollywood Undead just released a new video in support of the band's tour this year with Papa Roach, as well as its own cannabis brand, Dove & Grenade, which features boxed pre-rolled cannabis joins and other products.

The new video, “Already Dead,” is also the first released song from the group’s forthcoming sixth full-length album, due next year via Dove & Grenade Media/BMG.

One of Hollywood Undead 's members, Jorel Decker, lost his father and had a life changing moment.

"I was sitting in my garden with all the cannabis plants and it felt like my Dad was there with me. I took it as a sign to buckle down and start a canna business in his memory because life is short," says Jorel Decker.

The band has toured with Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Stone Sour, and Cypress Hill and will be heading back out on the road next for a co-headline run with Papa Roach. The dates start Feb. 16.

Photo by Darren Craig.