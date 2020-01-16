Root Wellness CBD Launches Campaign To Replant Trees In Australia After Wildfires

The most disastrous wildfires seen in decades have been shattering Australia since July. At least 28 people across the nation have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 homes in the state of New South Wales have been ruined, according to CNN.

One cannabis company has decided to offer its help.

California-based Root Wellness CBD announced Thursday the launch of its #ROOTFORAUSTRALIA reforestation campaign, with the aim to help replant trees across the regions of Australia that have been destroyed by wildfires.

Since its inception, the company has been donating proceeds from orders to tree-planting efforts across the world, and now has chosen to concentrate all its efforts into the Root For Australia campaign until April.

The campaign utilizes proceeds from every order of the company’s products to replant trees across Australia, the company said.

"Root Wellness has always carried the mission to give back to the earth that our products are made from," CEO Robert Crossley said in a statement.

"Given the current circumstances, we felt it was of absolute importance that we direct our contributions accordingly. Root Wellness was founded on the premise of making an impact on the root of environmental problems while simultaneously offering products that nourish the mind and body."