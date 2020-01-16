One World Pharma Honored By Colombian Lawmakers For Humanitarian Activities

Cannabis and hemp producer One World Pharma, Inc. (OTC: OWPC) announced Thursday it has been honored by the Assembly of the Department of Cauca, Colombia for helping to empower the local population in the region.

The award, which was backed unanimously by the governing body, is the highest distinction granted by the Assembly, the company said.

One World Pharma said it aims to utilizes favorable natural conditions in Colombia keeping the best interest of the indigenous people in mind. The company said it has provided employment, training and collaboration opportunities to the people of Cauca Department.

The company said it has supervised the building of new roads, running water and other vital amenities.

“We are proud to walk the walk and not just talk the talk,” President Brian Moore said in a statement.

“Our company was and is intent on a business model that lifts others up, changes their lives for the better and harnesses that goodwill as the driving force to become a real agent of change in Colombia and the international cannabis and hemp marketplace. This award, given by those who know us best, is a testament to our commitment and to the life-changing impact of our devoted team.”

One World Pharma’s shares traded 1.48% higher at $1.37 per share on Thursday.

