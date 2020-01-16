Organigram Reaches Medical Cannabis Supply Agreement With Shoppers

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., said Thursday it has struck a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Per the agreement, Organigram will supply Shoppers with products such as dried flower and oils. The initial term of the agreement is set for three years, subject to renewal for extra two years.

The new deal reflects the commitment of Organigram and Shoppers to bring high-quality medical cannabis products to Canadian consumers, according to Organigram.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

“We are extremely proud to partner with Shoppers and believe that our complementary approach to the medical cannabis market will offer the full strength of our combined national networks to Canadian patients,” Tim Emberg, Organigram's senior vice president of sales and commercial operations, said in a statement.

“We are pleased that we will now be able to offer medical cannabis patients across the country even greater access to our growing portfolio of high-quality products.”

Organigram shares were trading 5.24% higher at $3.30 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Organigram Analysts Say Stock's Post-Earnings Rally 'Overdone,' Company Should Add Leverage

Organigram Shares Jump On Q1 Print, Cannabis Company Doubles Net Revenue