Arcview Group Names Kimberly Kovacs As New President

The Arcview Group announced its new president Kimberly Kovacs, a longtime angel investor, member of Arcview and cannabis executive.

Kovacs will take the lead on Arcview's overall membership and growth strategy. Kovacs founded MyJane, and co-founded six additional companies, raising over $100 million in capital for these ventures.

“Becoming Arcview’s President is the perfect next step for me, to be able to combine my experience in investment with my passion for the industry. I look forward to leading this group of investors who are eager to discover unique opportunities in this burgeoning sector," she told Benzinga. “I believe we are at a pivotal point in the evolution of the cannabis industry for companies and investors alike.”