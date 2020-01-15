Market Overview

NYC To Host Economics Of Psychedelics Investing Summit
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 11:49am   Comments
The Green Market Summit, an event series by the cannabis financial news publication Green Market Report, is hosting a half-day event on the emerging trend of psychedelics, focusing on current and future investment opportunities: The Economics of Psychedelics Investing.

The event will offer a program on the opportunities in alternative plant investments, the quickly emerging industry of psychedelic medicines, and the companies looking to capitalize on it.

Research has shown psilocybin can help relieve symptoms of people who experience cluster headaches, treat addiction, and could even be an alternative to typical depression treatments.

This event will educate curious investors as to the opportunities in this industry in its earliest stages. It will take place Jan. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 54 West 40th St., New York, NY. 

Check out Benzinga Cannabis’ Psychedelics portal.

“This emergence of new companies focusing on the promise of mushrooms to treat certain mental health issues is really exciting. Not only from a patient perspective, but also from an investor perspective. It feels similar to the early days of the cannabis industry and I believe that is why we are seeing a lot of parallels between the two,” said Debra Borchardt, co-founder and CEO of Green Market Media. “Green Market Report has always had its strength in spotting trends which is why we recognized the importance of this new industry.”

Attendees will hear from companies like Atai Life Sciences, MindMed, Field Trip Ventures and KCSA Strategic Communications. Topics will cover the parallels between the cannabis industry and psychedelics, micro-dosing and building a strategy around this promising new science.

After the event, attendees and key industry leaders will be welcomed to enjoy a Cocktail hour sponsored by Mattio Communications.

See Also:

Bruce Linton Talks Psychedelics Investments, Microdosing And LSD: 'The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelics Is Greater Than Cannabinoids'

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

Posted-In: Debra Borchardt Economics of Psychedelics Investing Green Market Report PsilocybinCannabis News Events Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

