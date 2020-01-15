Carlos Santana, Left Coast Partner On Cannabis, Hemp CBD Products Inspired By Musician's Latin Heritage

Carlos Santana and Left Coast Ventures announced the development of premium cannabis and CBD brands Wednesday under the guitarist and marijuana advocate's brand.

Santana is following other celebrities into the cannabis industry, including Jim Belushi (Belushi's Farm), Whoopi Goldberg (Om Edibles), Snoop & Karan (Casa Verde) and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Houseplant).

The products will be inspired by Santana’s Latin heritage, created to leverage the power of ancient therapies and to enable consumers to uncover and "follow their light," according to Left Coast Ventures.

The brands will honor the Woodstock veteran's heritage and his "divine philosophies" with strains and products that encourage "the spiritual consciousness and wellness effects of cannabis."

"Cannabis is a window or a door to different awareness of consciousness," Santana said in a statement.

"It gives you the choice to perceive through a different filter of awakening and healing, the misperception of distance as an illusion, which keeps you from being centered in your essence-core. It helps you arrive at knowing, accepting and owning a quality of life that is being with joy!"

The brand is expected to launch in summer 2020, with products reaching shelves in California dispensaries. Left Coast said the hemp CBD brand will appear in the fall.

The cannabis products will include flower and pre-rolls, and the hemp CBD products will include topicals with traditional formulations inspired by Santana's family.

Photo courtesy of Left Coast Ventures.