Ericka Pittman Becomes First African-American Woman To Hold CMO Position At MSO

Ericka Pittman is joining Viola, a leading producer and licensed wholesaler of cannabis products created by Al Harrington.

Pittman is the first African American female CMO of a multi-state cannabis operator. In her role, she will be tasked with building brand awareness for the company and emphasizing Viola’s purpose and social equity driven mission.

“I am thrilled to be joining a cannabis company that is invested in African American female representation in executive and leadership roles," said Ericka Pittman, CMO of Viola. “Al's purpose and social impact-driven mission combined with premium product provides a unique opportunity for Viola that I am excited to further build from a marketing perspective.”

