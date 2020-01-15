New Cannabis Products: Hemp, CBD Soft Gels For Free, Mobile Verification System And A Concentrates Device

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Free CBD Soft Gels

Are you CBD curious but don’t want to fork over your hard earned money in case you don’t like it?

For the month of January Irwin Naturals is offering a free bottle of its 10 mg CBD soft gels. Just use promo code FREECBD10 when ordering the product: the $26.99 cost will change to free and you’ll just cover the $9.95 shipping and handling.

We asked Dr. Elijiah McCarthy, product formulator and wellness ambassador at Irwin Natuals, why the company is giving away its products.

“As a clinician, I’ve seen numerous patients receive health benefits from CBD only to realize that they cannot keep up with the high cost of daily CBD supplementation,” said Dr. McCarthy, product formulator and wellness ambassador for Irwin Naturals. “With the launch and distribution of our CBD product line, we are re-writing the narrative. Consumers no longer need to be concerned about the cost and quality of CBD. We got them covered.”

PearlCBD’s Tap Verification

PearlCBD launched a new technology that allows consumers to tap their mobile device to any product label and gain instant access to authenticity verification, batch-specific lab test results, educational content, and more. The company's patent-pending technology has married NFC digital tags into PearlCBD's product labels to enable consumers to gain transparency in real time and ensure they can trust that they are getting what the label says.

"Our patent-pending technology and FDA-registered lab have us positioned to be the new standard both now, as well as when regulation makes its way to the CBD industry,” Danny Davis, Founder and CEO of PearlCBD, told Benzinga.

Eaton Hemp’s NY Grown CBD

Eaton Hemp, the first licensed hemp farm in New York state in over 80 years, launched its USDA Organic CBD line. The line includes two full spectrum, unfiltered CBD oils and a topical CBD.

"People are taking their health back into their own hands and looking for products that can help. We pride ourselves on creating quality CBD products that are USDA Organic, full-spectrum, and unfiltered, allowing customers to get the full benefits of CBD in its most natural form. On top of this, our transparency and partnerships with medical professionals ensure that they are safe and authentic,” Bryan D'Alessandro, Co-Founder and CEO, told Benzinga.

Grenco’s Concentrates Device

Grenco Science expanded its G Pen line of vaporizers with the launch of the G Pen Connect, providing a clean and simplistic alternative to traditional methods of concentrate consumption. Attaching to any water piece with a glass to glass connection, the Connect features a ceramic heating element with a magnetic tank cap and magnetic battery that is 850 maH with three variable voltage settings. Boasting a five-second heat up time with patented reverse airflow technology, it allows concentrates to vaporize quickly, evenly and efficiently. When combined with the substantial airflow generated by any rig, the Connect produces billows unlike any other vaporizer.

“The G Pen Connect was born out of our desire to provide an easy, safe and portable user experience for concentrate consumption,” said Chris Folkerts, CEO and Founder of Grenco Science. “These concepts have resonated significantly with consumers, and we are very excited to expand our G Pen line of advanced technology cannabis vaporizers with this revolutionary alternative to conventional consumption."

YOOFORIC’s Hemp Oil

Finally, YOOFORIC launched a full spectrum botanical hemp oil line featuring four flavors: chocolate mint, peppermint, lemon citrus and passion fruit. All are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free.

"Through extensive research and development, we could not be more thrilled to launch our new YOOFORIC Premium Hemp Oil line. YOOFORIC Hemp Oil is vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free and now available in four great tasting flavors," said Frank Barone, Chief Marketing Officer of Canafarma. "With this added product line, we look forward to continuing to provide consumers with quality products made from premium botanical hemp oil."

All images courtesy of the respective companies.