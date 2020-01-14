New Cannabis Products: The 2nd Gen PAX Era, Low-THC Pre-Rolls And A Wireless Charging Vape

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

The PAX Era PRO

Era Pro, PAX’s second-generation Era, is the newest smart cannabis vaporizer and is more than just a smart pod device: it’s a whole system. Era Pro is enabled by a new PAXSmart technology, which leverages NFC-enabled pods that work seamlessly with the device to take the guesswork out of cannabis.

ExpertTemp automatically adjusts each pod to the optimal temperature, while PodID provides unprecedented information in an instant, including oil content, strain information and potency, flavor profiles and state-regulated test results. And a refined precision dose control allows consumers to better personalize their sessions.Through these new features, PAX Era Pro becomes the ultimate cannabis education tool and personal “cannabis sommelier.”

“Unprecedented control, insight and performance are exactly what Era Pro offers, and designing a product that incorporates all these factors in an innovative way without sacrificing the sleek, sophisticated design PAX products are known for was a fun challenge, and one I believe we delivered on,” Jesse Silver, SVP of product at PAX, told Benzinga.

“With Era Pro consumers not only have a heightened understanding of what they’re inhaling and increased control over their session, but they have a premium in-hand device that offers just as premium of an experience. Era Pro truly becomes a personalized experience for users of all levels,” Silver said.

Vireo’s LiteBud Pre-Rolls

Vireo Health International Inc (OTC: VREOF) launched a new brand called “LiteBud,” which features lower-THC cannabis products, starting with pre-rolls currently available in Maryland and New Mexico. LiteBud is designed for consumers seeking a more consistent, controlled, and mild experience.

The new line of LiteBud pre-rolls are formulated for cannabis consumers looking to micro-dose or who prefer not to use high-test strains with elevated THC-levels. Unlike other low-THC or micro-dose cannabis products, LiteBud is cultivated and slow cured with great care and quality to assure a full flavor and terpene profile and a smooth inhalation. Vireo will expand LiteBud pre-rolls to new states in the coming months and launch new LiteBud product formats later this year.

“Vireo launched LiteBud in response to feedback from our patients who were looking for the medical benefits of cannabis without the strong effects of high-THC products," said Vireo Health’s CEO and Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "As a physician-led company, we serve many patients who are older, cannabis-beginners, or are dealing with serious medical conditions. These folks are looking for medical cannabis options that don’t have the strong side-effects associated with many products available on the market today.

"LiteBud will be viable in recreational markets as well, we see a market deficiency for lower-THC products that are cultivated and cured with industry-best techniques to ensure quality and create a full terpene profile and a smooth, mild experience.”

The TOQi Wireless Charging Vape

Toronto-based TOQi launched a wireless charging cannabis 510 thread vaporizer battery in the U.S. and Canada. With a 400mAH battery, twice the size of most currently available vaporizers, the TOQi 510 can charge wirelessly on a wireless charging pad or any Qi-equipped products like the Samsung Galaxy Note10 PowerShare. A built-in USB-C port is included.

The TOQi 510 retails for $79.95 and two compatible wireless charging devices are available for $19.95 or $29.95

Drew Henson, CEO of TOQi told Benzinga his company created the design for the TOQi to have form follow function.

“We wanted to create something that functions in an advanced way - the wireless charging - and in order to achieve that, we made decisions to ensure that the technology would be at the forefront," Henson said. "Instead of being terrified of designing around the tech and feeling like you have to sacrifice a cool design; the tech was the focal point and we made it a cornerstone of the design itself. This was something that I learned designing wearable action cameras so it was a natural evolution in our design and highlights what I personally love about our product."

All images courtesy of the respective companies.