Extraction Lab Hemp Synergistics Gets $1.5M Seed Investment

Hemp Synergistics, a hemp extraction laboratory producing THC-free custom CBD formulations recently announced it received $1.5 million in seed funding to launch a high-tech laboratory.

The lab has been designed to resolve the problem of inconsistent THC levels in a range of cannabinoid-based consumer products, the company told Benzinga. The 18,700 square foot facility will deliver extractions of THC-free broad-spectrum hemp distillates and custom formulated cannabinoid blends for clients in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and cosmetic markets within a Current Good Manufacturing Practices environment.

“Our top priority is creating 100% THC free formulations to ensure the health and safety of all consumers. Products have been falsely marketed as THC free, or with levels below 0.3% THC, for years, when in many cases levels far exceed those claims. That is not fair to consumers and can be detrimental to their health in some instances,” Co-Founder Russ Cersosimo told Benzinga. “Hemp Synergistics will set an industry standard for a higher quality product through our technology and expertise- with or without FDA regulations.”

Hemp Synergistics has a modular design that will allow the company to scale up production and expand to locations across the country to cut down on shipping time, with ease. The company is based just outside of Pittsburgh.