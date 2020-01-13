Market Overview

Hawaii's Cannabis Decriminalization Law Takes Effect
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Hawaii's Cannabis Decriminalization Law Takes Effect

Hawaii became the 26th state to decriminalize marijuana in 2019. 

The bill was proposed in the state legislature January 2019, and the legislature passed it, sending it to Gov. David Ige in May. The governor didn’t sign the bill, but it also did not issue a veto, leading to it becoming law. 

Beginning Saturday, Hawaii residents can’t be incarcerated for low-level cannabis possession, according to Marijuana Moment.

Individuals caught with 3 grams or less of cannabis will have to pay a $130 fine in lieu of jail, Marijuana Moment reported.

The law is considered only a first step on the road to more substantial reform. 

Initially, the legislation set a higher possession threshold, but it was reportedly lowered during the legislative process.

Posted-In: Marijuana MomentCannabis News Legal Markets Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

