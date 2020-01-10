Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 23-27 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 22-28. Here are the results:

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

Earthmed, LLC, Provisioning Center

Summit Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center

Great Lakes Agro, LLC, Provisioning Center

Cure for AA, LLC, Provisioning Center

Accurate Reliable Testing, Safety Compliance Facility

Prequalifications Denied

Armored Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000387

Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000388

Windsor Township OG, LLC, Processor

Emmons & Associates II, LLC, Secure Transporter

Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C

Amendments

Pure Coast Cannabis

Botanical Biologics, LLC

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

Sozo Health Inc., Class C Marihuana Grower

BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved