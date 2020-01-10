Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 23-27 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 22-28. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Earthmed, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Summit Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Great Lakes Agro, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Cure for AA, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Accurate Reliable Testing, Safety Compliance Facility
Prequalifications Denied
- Armored Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter
Licensure Approved
- Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000387
- Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000388
- Windsor Township OG, LLC, Processor
- Emmons & Associates II, LLC, Secure Transporter
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C
Amendments
- Pure Coast Cannabis
- Botanical Biologics, LLC
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Sozo Health Inc., Class C Marihuana Grower
- BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
Licensure Approved
- Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Meds Café, Marihuana Retailer
- R L Solutions, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Uldaman, Inc., Green Planet Patient Collective
- Choice Labs, LLC, Marihuana Processor
- J Elias Management Inc, Puff Cannabis Company
- KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Retailer
Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Legal Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.