Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2020
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 23-27 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 22-28. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Earthmed, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Summit Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Great Lakes Agro, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Cure for AA, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Accurate Reliable Testing, Safety Compliance Facility

Prequalifications Denied

  • Armored Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

  • Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000387
  • Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000388
  • Windsor Township OG, LLC, Processor
  • Emmons & Associates II, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C

Amendments

  • Pure Coast Cannabis
  • Botanical Biologics, LLC

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Sozo Health Inc., Class C Marihuana Grower
  • BLUMFIELD SECURE TRANSPORT LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

  • Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Meds Café, Marihuana Retailer
  • R L Solutions, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Uldaman, Inc., Green Planet Patient Collective
  • Choice Labs, LLC, Marihuana Processor
  • J Elias Management Inc, Puff Cannabis Company
  • KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Retailer

