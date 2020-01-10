Market Overview

Ascend Wellness Obtains Provisional License For Boston Dispensary
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Ascend Wellness Obtains Provisional License For Boston Dispensary

Vertically-integrated cannabis company, Ascend Wellness Holdings said Thursday its subsidiary, Ascend Mass, obtained provisional license from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for its dispensary.

The company said this will be the biggest dispensary on the East Cost, and the first dispensary to run within Boston city limits.

"This is a very significant and exciting step for Ascend," Andrea Cabral, CEO of Ascend Mass said in a statement. "MA licensure standards are quite high and we are incredibly proud of our team's work to achieve this milestone. The landmark building” holds 16,000 sq feet of retail, and it is poised to become “an iconic destination that’s at the heart of Massachusetts’ vibrant cannabis community."

Abner Kurtin, founder of Ascend Wellness Holdings, said, "Boston is a known technology hub, and Ascend's newest flagship store complements the dynamic and energetic city where it resides. We are thrilled to bring a state-of-the-art retail experience to the City of Boston that will raise the bar for cannabis dispensaries throughout the industry."

The store is expected to open in late 2020.

