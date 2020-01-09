Market Overview

Hydroponic Supplier GrowGeneration's Same-Store Sales Rise 36% Year-Over-Year
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 09, 2020 2:13pm   Comments
Hydroponic gardening retail chain GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) posted record revenue Wednesday of $80 million for fiscal 2019, up $51 million from the previous year. 

Fourth-quarter revenue totaled $26 million, nearly triple the $9.1 million recorded in the same period one year ago. 

Same-store sales rose 36% year-over-year. 

GrowGeneration opened 11 new or acquired stores in 2019 and uplisted to the Nasdaq Exchange. 

"The company's fiscal year ending 2019 record financial results reflect our continued focus on revenue growth and EBITDA expansion,“ Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Our online business is now branded GrowGen.Pro and is being integrated as part of our omni channel strategy with all our stores locations," with online ordering and in-store pickup, he said. 

GrowGeneration is investing in new store locations in markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Phoenix, Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago, Lampert said. 

GrowGeneration shares traded 4.2% higher at $4.47 at the time of publication Thursday. 

