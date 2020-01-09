7 Weed Hacks For The Experienced Cannabis Consumer

By The Fresh Toast's Terry Hacienda, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

No matter how long you’ve been toking, there are always new things to try. And modern technology keeps on inventing better methods for consumption.

Many of you have been enjoying cannabis for some time. And some of you may even consider yourself experts on all things weed, but how many of these expert marijuana hacks do you know?

You know that ancient proverb: You can’t teach old dogs new tricks? Don’t believe it. No matter how long you’ve been toking, there are always new things to try. And modern technology keeps on inventing better methods for consumption.

Here are a few tips worth checking out:

1. Spice Jars Make Great Nug Containers

Do you have an empty cinnamon jar or garlic powder jar? You know the kind that have two separate lids, one with little holes and another main lid? They make great containers, especially if they are glass.

These little containers are excellent for keeping your nugs fresh longer. They act as a MacGuyverish humidor. Here’s how:

Photo by 4657743 via Pixabay

Get a small square of paper towel (or napkin) and get it just a little wet. Don’t drench the thing. I prefer using distilled water because it is free of any foreign particles. Place the paper between the two lids.

That’s it. Your cannabis won’t dry out.

Tip: Do NOT put the jar back in the pantry or spice cabinet or wherever who put your actual spices.

2. Freeze! Make Ice Cubes Out Of CannaJuice

If you are fortunate to live in states that allow the sale or cannabis beverages, this trick is great. Or if you make your own cannabis tea this will work too.

Simply pour the fluid into the ice cube tray (I prefer buying a mold that allows for 1/2 cup-sized cubes). Now you have cannabis in your freezer to use whenever you like.

Use them to make a smoothie. Or invent your favorite cocktail.

NOTE: It’s not advisable to mix cannabis with alcohol.

3. Variety Is The Spice Of Life. Especially Music.

Music and marijuana go together like peanut butter and jelly. Before your session, make sure you have selected your playlist. Sometimes, figuring out a playlist while impaired is not ideal. So take some time and pick your tunes.

Photo by Edu Grande via Unsplash

I suggest creating multiple playlists depending on your mood: Wake and Bake List, Chilling List, Workout List, In The Bedroom List. You know the drill.

If you are stoked about your playlist, make sure to share it with friends

4. Eat A Mango

Eating a mango 45 minutes or so before a cannabis session will allow the THC to absorb into your body quicker and the high will stay with you longer. For some, the intoxicating feeling will be slightly more intense.

The sweet tropical fruit are packed with myrcene, a terpene that interacts with THC. Myrcene is also known to have anti-tumor, anti-inflammatory, anti-spasmodic properties. Additionally, it lowers the resistance across the blood to brain barrier, allowing itself and many other chemicals to cross the barrier easier and more quickly. Including THC.

Added bonus: Not only are mangoes delicious, they are packed with vitamins and nutrients. It’s a win-win.

5. Do-It-Yourself Kief Pellets

If you are an advanced cannabis consumer, you no doubt now what kief is.

Buying kief pellets can be pricy and supply can be spotty in certain regions of the country. No worries. Here is how to make your own kief pellets. All you need are kief, scissors, two pencils, a sheet of paper and tape.

First, cut a piece of paper into a strip about 2 inches wide by 6 inches long and wrap it firmly around one pencil. Affix the tape on the paper so it will remain shaped as a tube. Remove the pencil. Carefully fill the paper tube with kief. Use the other pencil to tightly pack the kief inside the tube.

6. A Curling Iron Is Not Just For Your Hair

Now that you have little kief pellets, you can now make some homemade hash using a hair iron. Yep, a simple curling iron will come in handy.

Using pressure and heat, you can press kief into hashish. All you need is kief, parchment paper and a hair iron. Place the kief inside folded parchment paper. Apply pressure and heat with the iron for about 5-10 seconds. The kief will compress into a more solid form. Break off small pieces and smoke it or vape it or add to tea.

7. Take A Walk On The Mild Side: Tolerance Holidays

Nearly every regular consumer of cannabis will notice that his or her tolerance change over time. That comfortable euphoric feeling gets harder to experience. Maybe it’s time for a “Tolerance Holiday.”

Photo by Sai Kiran Anagani via Unsplash

Tolerance Holidays, also known as T-breaks, allow your body and mind to re-calibrate. If you have been consuming cannabis for a prolonged period of time, your system becomes desensitized to its psychoactive effects. When you constantly put THC in your body, the receptors that bind to it become compromised. Give your system a break.

If possible, 30 days is optimal for the T-break, but even a week will do.

Added bonus: You’ll have a few extra bucks in your bank account.

Featured Image by Pixabay