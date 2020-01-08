Market Overview

New Cannabis Consumer Insights Firm Oasis Intelligence Launches
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Oasis Intelligence launched Wednesday out of Los Angeles, California, armed with a cannabis and hemp consumer study that is 20,000 people strong, spanning across all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Founded by Laura Albers and Ben Woo, Oasis Intelligence seeks to fill a void in the industry by going beyond sales transaction data to deliver consumer insights to industry decision makers. The idea is to provide them with the ability to understand where the market is going next in both regulated and unregulated states, as well as offer a view into what consumers of all segments really want from brands.

"We're excited to provide investors with the intelligence they need in order to optimize ROI and reduce risk in the ever-changing cannabis and hemp landscape, with knowledge of trends before they show up at the cash register," Woo told Benzinga. "These critical tools have been relied upon for decades by successful brands around the world, and we have adapted them to the unique challenges of serving the cannabis and hemp consumer and the companies seeking to serve them.”

Posted-In: Ben Woo Laura Albers Oasis Intelligence

