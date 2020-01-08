Berner's Cookies Cannabis Dispensary Coming To Detroit's 8 Mile Road

Gage Cannabis Co. is bringing Berner’s Cookies brand to Detroit.

A flagship, 3,500 square-foot cannabis provisioning center will open Jan. 31 at 6030 E. 8 Mile Road, the thoroughfare made famous globally by Eminem.

8 Mile form's the city's northern border and has been home to many cannabis dispensaries since medical marijuana was legalized in Michigan.

The store will only serve medical patients for now; the city of Detroit opted out of recreational marijuana sales in November.

“When we are allowed to do so by the state and city, we intend to apply for a recreational license for Cookies,” a company representative told Benzinga.

Berner will attend the Jan. 31 opening.

“To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California,” Berner said.

Michiganders are educated about herb and hash, the rapper said. California weed has been on Michigan's black market for years, and the Great Lakes State has been a producer of high-quality flower in its own right, he said.

"With that being said, Michigan smokers are spoiled just like us in Cali. With all the new genetics in our Library and all the love from the Michigan Cups, we are ready to give Detroit all the new-new! And the fact we are kicking it off on 8 Mile makes all of this even more legendary.”

The store will carry the entire Cookies line and will be operated by Gage Cannabis.

"Gage is excited for this next step in our flourishing partnership with Cookies," Gage’s Fabian Monaco said in a press release.

"We are eager to provide Michigan with yet another unique and engaging retail platform. Launching the first Cookies store on the East Coast will bring an unparalleled experience to our cannabis patients, while offering direct access to one of the leading brands in the cannabis industry.”

The store will employ 40 people in Detroit, offering good salaries and benefits, according to the companies.

Gage has also committed to sharing $950,000 with social equity license applicants in cannabis. The money will be distributed among 19 prospective cannabis business owners — one in each of the 19 social equity cities designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency. Each one will receive $50,000.

Gage will also be selling Cookies products in its pre-existing locations in the state.

Courtesy photos.