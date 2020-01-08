Old Pal's 'Legalize Humanity' Campaign Donates 100% Of Profits To Border Network For Human Rights

The cannabis brand Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed, when neighbors knew each other by name, when community meant something. Old Pal is a champion in the realm of making cannabis affordable and shareable.

Beyond cannabis, Old Pal makes artisan goods and clothing under the Old Pal Provisions moniker. A few weeks ago, the company launched a new campaign, “Legalize Humanity.” The idea behind it is simple: make T-shirts and posters and sell them. Then donate 100% of the profits to a charitable organization, the Border Network for Human Rights.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The company explained Border Network for Human Rights aligns with Old Pal in supporting universal human rights, and actively helps empower the most vulnerable among us.

“Old Pal was built on the foundation of community and raising the collective spirit. Legalize Humanity is our way of building upon that ethos through our Old Pal Provisions line. This program will allow us to spread love and funding to organizations who support equality and a better future for humankind and the world at large. We are gearing up to bring more life to this initiative and push awareness further in 2020,” Allison Pankow, Old Pal CMO, told Benzinga.