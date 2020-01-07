Senzer Pharmaceutical Inhaler Selected For 20,000 Patient Registry

A Senzer's pharmaceutical inhaler was selected to be used in Europe's first medical cannabis registry, Project TWENTY21. It's expected for 20,000 patients to be enrolled by the end of 2021, making this the largest body of evidence for the research on the efficacy of cannabis for medical use.

Drug Science

Drug Science, an independent scientific body on drugs in the UK working on Project TWENTY21, says the purpose is to create "the largest body of evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis".

Senzer will supply products for patients along with other partners. Prescriptions of Cannabinoids will be targeting Anxiety Disorder, Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Use Disorder, and Tourette's Syndrome.

Senzer's inhaler is approved as a Class II Medical Device and will be accessible in various EU countries. This respiratory device aims to guarantee quick access to cannabinoids to the bloodstream and Senzer claims that is proven that lower doses are needed to achieve clinical effectiveness.

"Senzer Pharmaceuticals is delighted to partner with Drug Science on Project Twenty21," said Senzer CEO Alex Hearn. "Developing this critical body of real-world data will support evidence-based decision-making for policymakers and clinicians enabling wider access for UK patients to cannabis-based medicinal products now, and in the future."

Project TWENTY21 has the backing from The Royal College of Psychiatrists, The British Pain Society, the United Patients Alliance, as well as patients, peers, and medical cannabis campaigners.