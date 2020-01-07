Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Senzer Pharmaceutical Inhaler Selected For 20,000 Patient Registry

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 8:20pm   Comments
Share:
Senzer Pharmaceutical Inhaler Selected For 20,000 Patient Registry

A Senzer's pharmaceutical inhaler was selected to be used in Europe's first medical cannabis registry, Project TWENTY21. It's expected for 20,000 patients to be enrolled by the end of 2021, making this the largest body of evidence for the research on the efficacy of cannabis for medical use.

Drug Science

Drug Science, an independent scientific body on drugs in the UK working on Project TWENTY21, says the purpose is to create "the largest body of evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis".

Senzer will supply products for patients along with other partners. Prescriptions of Cannabinoids will be targeting Anxiety Disorder, Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Use Disorder, and Tourette's Syndrome.

Senzer's inhaler is approved as a Class II Medical Device and will be accessible in various EU countries. This respiratory device aims to guarantee quick access to cannabinoids to the bloodstream and Senzer claims that is proven that lower doses are needed to achieve clinical effectiveness.

"Senzer Pharmaceuticals is delighted to partner with Drug Science on Project Twenty21," said Senzer CEO Alex Hearn. "Developing this critical body of real-world data will support evidence-based decision-making for policymakers and clinicians enabling wider access for UK patients to cannabis-based medicinal products now, and in the future."

Project TWENTY21 has the backing from The Royal College of Psychiatrists, The British Pain Society, the United Patients Alliance, as well as patients, peers, and medical cannabis campaigners.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.25
-0.2951
- 2.55%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.23
-0.1335
- 2.1%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.25
-0.21
- 1.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$322.74
-0.99
- 0.31%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga