Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kansas Governor Kelly Plans To Help Push For Legalization Of Medical Marijuana
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2020 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Kansas Governor Kelly Plans To Help Push For Legalization Of Medical Marijuana

Laura Kelly, the Governor of Kansas, talked about her plans for the second year in office, during an interview with 13 News in her Statehouse office on Thursday.

Kelly revealed two of the most important assignments for the year, one being to expand Medicaid, and the other medical marijuana legalization.

"The one good thing about not having expanded it before is that we can expand it now learning from other states and get it right the first time," she told 13 News.

Kelly thinks that Medicaid expansion would significantly help lower opioid abuse, and even more if the state legalizes medical marijuana.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Furthermore, she said that she has always supported medical marijuana legalization, and explained that she is aware of how much benefit of it would have families with children who suffer from epilepsy, and also that it would help with the opioid crisis.

Kelly also noted that she is not advocating for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I don’t think Kansas is ready to go there.”

Nevertheless, she added, if the people want it, and the legislature passes it, she would most probably sign it.

Posted-In: 13 News Kanasa Laura KellyCannabis News Politics Markets General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.37
-0.168
- 2.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.52
-0.29
- 2.46%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.49
-0.215
- 1.29%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$322.73
0.3
+ 0.09%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga