Kansas Governor Kelly Plans To Help Push For Legalization Of Medical Marijuana

Laura Kelly, the Governor of Kansas, talked about her plans for the second year in office, during an interview with 13 News in her Statehouse office on Thursday.

Kelly revealed two of the most important assignments for the year, one being to expand Medicaid, and the other medical marijuana legalization.

"The one good thing about not having expanded it before is that we can expand it now learning from other states and get it right the first time," she told 13 News.

Kelly thinks that Medicaid expansion would significantly help lower opioid abuse, and even more if the state legalizes medical marijuana.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Furthermore, she said that she has always supported medical marijuana legalization, and explained that she is aware of how much benefit of it would have families with children who suffer from epilepsy, and also that it would help with the opioid crisis.

Kelly also noted that she is not advocating for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I don’t think Kansas is ready to go there.”

Nevertheless, she added, if the people want it, and the legislature passes it, she would most probably sign it.