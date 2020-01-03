Meet The Winners Of The International Cannabis Business Awards
A few weeks ago, movers and shakers in the cannabis industry gathered in Las Vegas for one of the longest-standing award shows in the space, The Cannabis Business Awards.
With an impressive lineup and an outstanding list of nominees, the event was hosted at Hakkasan, one of America's top nightclubs according to Rolling Stone, Playboy Magazine and DJ Mag. Attendees included former Mexican President Vicente Fox, 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, and former NBA player Al Harrington.
"This is a green revolution, full of dedicated pioneers, trailblazers, and inventors who have pushed this industry forward," Chloe Villano, founder of Clover Leaf University and The Cannabis Business Awards, told Benzinga. "The CBA Globes honor the great work of the people in the industry and the efforts to pioneer the end of the drug war. This is the place where you find a crowd of the most elite."
Below is a list of the winners by category.
International Hope Award
Cannakids
Most Influential Individual
Al Harrington
Business Executive
Nicholas Vita | Columbia Care
Industry Organization of the Year
Minorities for Medical Marijuana
Most Valuable Brand
Virtue
Activist of the Year
Leo Bridgewater
Advocate of the Year
Pot Brothers at Law
Political Industry Representative
Hoban Law Group
Non Profit of the Year
Freedom Grow
Business of the Year
Diego Pellicer
Best Medical Center
Wolf Pac
Best Retail Center
Sahara Wellness
Best Extract
Viola Labs
Most Innovative Product
Jerome Baker Designs
Most Innovative Company
Eventhi
Best Flower
Apothecary Farms | Grape Ape
Best Infused Product
Caviar Gold
Best Vape
Rove
Cannabis Club
G13
Publication of the Year
Sensi
Most Influential Media Source
Merry Jane
Educational Achievement Award
Omar Figuerora
Cultivation Achievement Award
Clade 9
Woman of the Year Award
Mila Jansen
Lifetime Achievement Award
Steve Deangelo
Cannabis MVP’s (7)
Abi Wright
Bob Eschino
Robert Cohen
Rick Ross
Sean McAllister
Vicente Sederberg
Tj Lauritsen
