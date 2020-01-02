Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Coca-Cola Planning On Marketing A CBD Extract Version In Canada?
MITECHNEWS  
January 02, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Is Coca-Cola Planning On Marketing A CBD Extract Version In Canada?

Is Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) planing on entering the burgeoning cannabinoid medicinal market with an infused CBD extract soft drink?

A video posted to YouTube – since deleted – by a user with the screen name “Gabor the Blind Guy” purportedly shows a Coca-Cola can with a childproof lid. The man in the video says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.”

The man in the video then goes on to say that Coke is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada in 2020 that will feature CBD extract, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn’t get you high.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson made the following statement to Bloomberg News:

“These rumors are untrue. As we have stated many time, we have no plans to enter the CBD market.”

A cannabinoid (CBD) is one of a class of diverse chemical compounds that acts on cannabinoid receptors, which are part of the endocannabinoid system found in cells that alter neurotransmitter release in the brain.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry Coke MITECHNEWS.COMCannabis News Global Markets General

 

Related Articles (KO)

Is 2020 The Year Of THC Drinks?
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Aurora's Roller Coaster Ride, USDA's Hemp Moves, MJ's Dividend And More
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
Snapchat Brings On 2 Iconic Brands For AR Camera Feature
Before Coke-Snorting Santa And An Ad Accused Of Weight-Shaming, Some Fails From Christmas Past
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.85
-0.22
- 1.29%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.81
-0.1362
- 1.14%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.63
-0.0709
- 1.06%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$323.09
1.24
+ 0.39%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Imagination Technologies Signs New Deal With Apple

Innate Pharma Rallies On Acceptance Of European Regulatory Application For Leukemia Drug