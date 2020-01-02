Is Coca-Cola Planning On Marketing A CBD Extract Version In Canada?

Is Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) planing on entering the burgeoning cannabinoid medicinal market with an infused CBD extract soft drink?

A video posted to YouTube – since deleted – by a user with the screen name “Gabor the Blind Guy” purportedly shows a Coca-Cola can with a childproof lid. The man in the video says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.”

The man in the video then goes on to say that Coke is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada in 2020 that will feature CBD extract, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn’t get you high.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson made the following statement to Bloomberg News:

“These rumors are untrue. As we have stated many time, we have no plans to enter the CBD market.”

A cannabinoid (CBD) is one of a class of diverse chemical compounds that acts on cannabinoid receptors, which are part of the endocannabinoid system found in cells that alter neurotransmitter release in the brain.

Image Sourced from Pixabay