New Cannabis Products: Seasonal Drinks, Limited Editions And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Caliva Limited-Edition Holiday Strains

Caliva launched a fresh batch of limited-edition, hand-picked holiday strains, Blitzen OG and Lemon Gumdrop.

Caliva celebrates the cheery season with Blitzen OG, an indica cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush (27.64% THC), and Lemon Gumdrop, a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Lemon Kush (16.70% THC).

Blitzen OG’s spicy pine scent is the perfect gift for any family/friends that have love nothing more than getting cozy by a crackling fire, while Lemon Gumdrop’s piney, floral and citrusy terpenes make it a universal gift designed to lift any fallen holiday spirits.

“Caliva harvests nearly 1,000 pounds of indoor-grown, pesticide-free flower every month,” said Joe Sequenzia, Chief Marketing Officer of Caliva. “We wanted to make this holiday season extra special and celebrate our 2019 cultivation successes by debuting two limited-edition strains of flower. Each strain was hand-picked for their superior aroma, color, look and trichomes, highlighting the best Caliva has to offer."

PurWell’s Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture

Expanding its offerings of full spectrum hemp products, PurWell has launched its Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture in unflavored 2000mg. PurWell utilizes a medical-focused approach to CBD whereby they have created pharmaceutical grade, custom formulations for specific ailments for the medical community and consumers alike.

“At PurWell, we have seen a great amount of success with our current CBD product offerings and we are thrilled to launch our new 2000mg unflavored tincture for the new year,” said PurWell CEO Jon Fedele. “We pride ourselves on providing the purest, quality hemp oil products and our new full spectrum hemp tincture will continue our commitment to excellence.”

Two Roots’ Winter Line

Cannabis craft beer maker Two Roots launched a seasonal winter beverage line, Shadow Monk. An abbey beer originally developed by Belgian monks, Shadow Monk is a traditional Belgian dubbel brewed with specialty malts, dark candi sugars, and infused with THC for an extra kick.

The taste holds a smooth medium body with a gentle touch of sweetness boasting colorful beams of dark caramel, date, pear, bubble gum and citrus flavors. As the third seasonal flavor developed by Two Roots, their additional flavors include Mango Dango and Grafruit Fight- completing a diverse collection of non- alcoholic festive craft beers for a multitude of occasions this winter.

“We are extremely excited and proud to launch a seasonal beer that holds the traditional tastes of a Belgian dubbel beer – yet with an added twist of THC. We took great pride in balancing the perfect blend of rich and bold flavor with a twang of citrus. Shadow Monk is a tasty, well-rounded, low-calorie option for the dark winter months as well as Dry January,” said Maikel van de Mortel, EVP of Marketing at Cannabiniers.

Bloom Brand’s Limited Edition Products

The Bloom Brand introduced two product extensions that pay tribute to the plant while providing a treat for cannasseurs. Limited-edition Bloom Rolls will be distributed to select cannabis retailers, while Bloom Live Resin cartridges are set to revolutionize the vape experience.

Bloom is releasing its first line of premium flower pre-rolls in limited quantities. Each batch is hand-selected and carefully crafted using natural paper and high-quality flowers grown by expert cultivators in licensed facilities. Each joint is highly designed and includes a spiral crutch to ensure effortless airflow without the mess. The Bloom Brands’ Live Resin is a new vape experience beyond distillates.

The process that Bloom goes through for their Live Resin products delivers more than 20% cannabis-derived terpenes in every cartridge, this is the closest extracts have ever come to producing a true-to-plant high. Live Resin is extracted from fresh cannabis plant material that was not dried or cured to preserve as many cannabis terpenes as possible. The fresh flower is flash frozen and then extracted to create distilled Live Resin.

“Celebrating classic strains means providing the classic cannabis experience. Our new Bloom Rolls go back to basics, while featuring that modern twist our budtenders and fans have come to expect. We are paying tribute to the plant and our love for the elegant indulgence that comes with each puff,” said Vitaly Mekk, CEO and CO-Founder of Bloom.

All images courtesy of the respective companies.