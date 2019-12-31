Quebec Issues Canada's Most Rigid Age Restriction For Cannabis Consumption

Recreational cannabis consumers in Quebec under the age of 21 won’t be allowed to legally purchase or possess cannabis as of Jan. 1, according to The Canadian Press.

This measure was pushed by the Coalition Avenir Quebec government this fall, with the motive of limiting youth marijuana use.

Public health experts and public policymakers have agreed that the measure won’t serve its purpose, as the majority of young consumers will probably continue to use the drug, turning to illegal sources, according to the Press.

In Canada, the federal law requires the minimum age of 18 for recreational cannabis consumers, but provinces and territories are allowed to make their own regulations.

All the other provinces have set the legal age for cannabis consumption to 19 except Alberta, which follows the federal law and finds 18 to be old enough for consumption.

Under the new regulation, Quebec becomes the province with the strictest age restriction in Canada.

