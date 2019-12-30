Medical Marijuana Vs. Chronic Pain: Two Video Testimonials

Teresa’s story, though much different from Phyllis’, started from the same place. They both sought relief from chronic pain resulting from medical complications.

Teresa was suffering from inflamed fluid-filled sacs on one of her toes. After having a medical procedure to address her bursitis, the pain continued to persist two weeks later.

She went to her doctor for a follow-up. At that point, Teresa was diagnosed with CRPS, Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome. CRPS is a type of chronic pain that commonly affects a leg or arm and commonly develops after a heart attack, a stroke, an injury or surgery.

Her condition became progressively worse. During her interview, Teresa said, “The first year, I had over 215 doctor appointments. I was working full-time, I was seeing at least 2-3 doctors basically every day, 5-6 doctors a week. The pain was just horrible.”

Teresa’s life had taken an adverse turn for the worse.

She was unable to do the most routine tasks of daily life. Virtually immobile, she cried regularly from frustration almost as much as the pain. She was reduced to staying at home as she watched her social life wither.

Her life had become a cycle of seemingly endless doctors’ appointments and staying at home to deal with her condition.

Teresa worked at an insurance company for more than 3 decades. After being diagnosed with CRPS, she found herself utterly exhausted after a full day of work then medical appointments.

Physicians couldn’t comprehend why she continued to work.

She was in constant agony. She was having dizzy spells. She was having trouble focusing often reading something three or four times. If that wasn’t bad enough, she had to lie down almost every waking hour of every day.

Teresa added, “After about a year of working, it was out of control. Too much pain. Too much pressure.”

She was battling exhaustion and fatigue both physically and mentally. With no other option, Teresa was forced to go on short-term disability which turned into long-term disability.

Teresa, after working diligently for 32 years, found not being able to work extremely difficult.

Aside from dealing with chronic pain and the myriad of issues that result from her condition, Teresa found the lack of coordination among her doctors unbearable as well.

In fact, one of her many doctors had her taking triple the amount of medication that was required. Her one pill per day schedule quickly escalated to three.

After gaining 30 pounds, Teresa visited her primary care physician who felt she was being given far too much medication.

Teresa ended up in the emergency room of her local hospital not once, but twice as a result of her condition and not being able to get her hands on the proper dosage of medicine.

Friends who provide support attest how many prescription medications Teresa has tried and how challenging her journey has been.

Those same friends can also vouch for how much medical marijuana has improved Teresa’s life.

Once again, she is mobile, social and active with her dogs. None of which could have been accomplished on the previous path she was on.

After spending years listening to traditional doctors, Teresa has accumulated bags of unused prescription medication.

Teresa put it best, “I’m done with drugs. I’ve had enough pills to last me a lifetime.”