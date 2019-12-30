Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Great Way To End 2019': MediPharm Labs To Begin Production In Extended Area Of Barrie Facility
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2019 1:37pm   Comments
Share:

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Monday its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc. has obtained a Health Canada’s license amendment to begin production in the freshly extended area of its manufacturing facility in Barrie, Ontario.

With this amendment, MediPharm’s licensed facility footprint expands three times to a total of around 25,000 square feet, which enables it to effectively use more of its production space for cannabis operations.

“This amendment is an important development and achievement for MediPharm that unlocks the value of our recent investment in advanced capabilities and expanded capacity at a very opportune time,” Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs said in a statement. “With an increasing focus on our white label business, we can now significantly scale our platform to serve the end-to-end needs of our customers as we fulfill orders for new diversified products under Cannabis 2.0.”

Once the extended facility obtains applicable GMP approvals it will allow the company to directly boost its GMP capacity for the international medical market.

“This is a great way to end 2019 – a transformative year for our business,” McCutcheon said.

MediPharm Labs traded around $3.05 on Monday.

Related Links:

MediPharm Labs Q3 Revenue Rises 38%, CEO Says Increase Driven By Private Label Business, Exports

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEDIF)

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
Cannabis Securities Were Widely Traded On OTC Markets In November
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.29
-0.2849
- 4.34%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.27
-0.4073
- 2.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.66
-1.195
- 0.37%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.40
0.02
+ 0.18%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Apple Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today