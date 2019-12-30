'Great Way To End 2019': MediPharm Labs To Begin Production In Extended Area Of Barrie Facility

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Monday its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc. has obtained a Health Canada’s license amendment to begin production in the freshly extended area of its manufacturing facility in Barrie, Ontario.

With this amendment, MediPharm’s licensed facility footprint expands three times to a total of around 25,000 square feet, which enables it to effectively use more of its production space for cannabis operations.

“This amendment is an important development and achievement for MediPharm that unlocks the value of our recent investment in advanced capabilities and expanded capacity at a very opportune time,” Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs said in a statement. “With an increasing focus on our white label business, we can now significantly scale our platform to serve the end-to-end needs of our customers as we fulfill orders for new diversified products under Cannabis 2.0.”

Once the extended facility obtains applicable GMP approvals it will allow the company to directly boost its GMP capacity for the international medical market.

“This is a great way to end 2019 – a transformative year for our business,” McCutcheon said.

MediPharm Labs traded around $3.05 on Monday.

Related Links:

MediPharm Labs Q3 Revenue Rises 38%, CEO Says Increase Driven By Private Label Business, Exports

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization