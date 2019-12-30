Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of December 23rd – 29th, 2019.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. 3 Pot Stocks Poised to Thrive in Ontario’s Revamped Retail Cannabis Market
Canada’s Largest Province Will Dramatically Increase its Retail Cannabis Store Count
The new and improved Ontario retail cannabis market could prove lucrative for these 3 Cannabis Stocks.
READ FULL ONTARIO POT STOCKS ARTICLE
9. Multi-Billion Dollar California Cannabis Market is Up For Grabs
2020 is Shaping Up to Be a Huge Year For These California Cannabis Stocks
With no clear leader in the world’s largest cannabis market, these 4 California Pot Stocks look to fill the gaping void.
READ FULL CALIFORNIA POT STOCKS ARTICLE
8. ETFMG ETF Pays Annualized Dividend of $34.2 Million – 7.68% on MJ – To Close Out the Year
Investors in MJ ETF Received a Total of $34,232,000 in Quarterly Dividend Payouts in 2019
ETFMG, a leading thematic ETF issuer behind the world’s largest cannabis ETF, MJ, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJ), has declared a $13,056,000 quarterly dividend, which equates to $0.32 per share.
7. HEXO is Slashing Prices With Today’s Surprise Boxing Day Stock Sale
HEXO Corp. Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering
HEXO’s (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) (FRA: 74H) NYSE listed stock tanks as Canadian investors stuck watching from the sidelines.
6. The Green Organic Dutchman Closes $27.7 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility
The Deal Follows the $27.6 Million Bought Deal Closed Last Week
Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) (FRA: O1GA) has closed its previously announced financing for $27.7 million in the form of an 18 month senior secured first-lien credit facility.
5. Medmen Signs Term Sheets to Divest Arizona and Illinois Assets, Reduces Financing
Medmen Expects to Generate Approximately $54 Million From the Sale of These Assets
Medmen Enterprises (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNNF) (FRA: 0JS) announced progress in its recent decision to sell certain non-core assets of its U.S. holdings. In accordance with that plan, the firm has entered a non-binding term sheet to sell its three Arizona vertical licenses, as well as a binding term sheet to sell a cultivation and manufacturing license in Illinois.
4. Aurora Cannabis and Organigram Announce Release of New Cannabis 2.0 Products
ACB Stock Drops 10% While OGI Climbs 2.6% in Response to the Announcements
Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (FRA: 21P) confirms the company’s new Cannabis 2.0 shipments following Cam Battley’s departure. Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) (FRA: 0OG) releases its Trailblazer Torch vape cartridges as its first new Legalization 2.0 product format.
READ FULL CANNABIS 2.0 ARTICLE
3. Green Thumb Says 5 Illinois Stores Expected to Offer Adult-Use Cannabis Sales on Jan. 1
Green Thumb is Currently Rebranding its Illinois Adult-Use Stores to its National Retail band ‘Rise’
Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) announced that it anticipates five of the company’s Illinois cannabis stores will be open for recreational cannabis sales on January 1, 2020, which would be the first day when recreational cannabis purchase becomes legal in Illinois.
2. How One Company Plans to Dominate California’s Unclaimed Cannabis Market
TCAN Stock Achieves TCI Price Target in Only 8 Days, Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
TransCanna’s (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FRA: TH8) suite of cannabis brands are driving sizable growth and creating value for TCAN shareholders.
READ FULL CALIFORNIA CANNABIS ARTICLE
1. 3 Cannabis Stocks That Made Santa’s Nice List
While Most Marijuana Stocks Were Akin to Lumps of Coal in 2019, A Few Hit High Notes
But, believe it or not, a few Cannabis Stocks actually made Santa’s nice list in 2019, and it has everything to do with their income statements. In an industry where losses abound, these Pot Stocks have stood out for all the right reasons.
READ FULL SANTA’S POT STOCKS ARTICLE
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings Government News Regulations Emerging Market ETFs Retail Sales Markets