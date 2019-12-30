Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of December 23rd – 29th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

With no clear leader in the California marijuana market, these 4 Cannabis Stocks aim to fill the void.

Coca-Cola Denied That it Has Plans to Enter the CBD Market

The comment comes after a man who said he obtained a prototype of a childproof can of Coke (NYSE: KO) claimed to have insider knowledge of the soda company’s intent to launch a line of CBD-infused drinks in partnership with the Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB).

Though it Was a Poor Year for Pot Stocks, Plenty of Cannabis History Was Still Made

There were several intriguing developments (good and bad) throughout the year that demonstrates the marijuana industry is beginning to mature. In no particular order, here are the five biggest cannabis milestones of 2019.

The Worst Days of the Vaping Crisis are Likely Behind the State-Legal Cannabis Industry

Now, many marijuana firms are turning to technology to help further boost cannabis vape consumer confidence as well as deal with the dip in sales that followed the Vape Crisis health scare.

Marijuana Sales in December Alone Topped $10.7 Million Even Before Christmas

Recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts raked in more than $420 million in sales in the first full calendar year of legalization, according to new state data.

Here’s What the “Buzz” Will Be About Regarding Marijuana and Pot Stocks in the Upcoming Year

What does 2020 hold for Marijuana Stocks? As we look toward the New Year, the following five trends are poised to dominate the cannabis landscape in 2020.

Many More Hemp Approvals Are Likely on the Horizon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Friday that it has approved Hemp regulatory plans for three states and three Indian tribes.

There are at least 16 states where advocates believe marijuana measures could go before voters next year—some considering full-scale recreational legalization while others would focus on medical cannabis.

Canada’s Largest Province Will Dramatically Increase its Retail Cannabis Store Count

The new and improved Ontario retail market could prove very lucrative for these 3 Cannabis Stocks.

Retailers Expect Long Lines and Possible Supply Shortages as Adult-Use Sales Kick-Off

Illinois cannabis retailers are thrilled at the prospect of large crowds of customers and high demand at 6 a.m. CT New Year’s Day, which is when state lawmakers said several stores can begin adult-use recreational sales.

Image by Rex Medlen from Pixabay