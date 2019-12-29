Market Overview

Oregrown Opens Portland Dispensary With Immersive PAX Labs 'Store-In-A-Store'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2019
Oregrown has opened its newest and largest store in the heart of Portland, Oregon.

Located at 111 NE 12th Ave., the store is Oregrown’s first in Portland and the second to open statewide since the company first launched its award-winning dispensary and lifestyle brand in Bend, Oregon, in 2015.

Cannabis customers and patients in Portland will now have a beautiful, dedicated space to discover new products and interact with the renowned Oregrown retail experience.

In partnership with PAX Labs, a custom PAX “store-in-a-store” delivers a unique, world-class customer experience and elevates Portland’s cannabis retail to new heights, according to the companies. 

Over the course of 18 months, Oregrown and PAX worked together to develop an immersive experience featuring several state-of-the-art components, including custom personalized PAX Era engraving and a unique customer education platform centered around interactive smart display technology.

“Our brand new Oregrown Portland Flagship retail store is a gorgeous example of what happens when lifelong passion meets world-class execution,” said Aviv Hadar, Oregrown's co-founder and chief Executive officer.

“In an increasingly competitive landscape, Oregrown has been able to maintain market dominance while attracting new investors and generating continued interest from the capital markets. With two more Flagship stores slated to open in the first half of 2020 (Eugene, Oregon and Cannon Beach, Oregon), we are incredibly eager to bring our retail experience to as many people in Oregon as possible.”

Courtesy photo. 

