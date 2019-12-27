Market Overview

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
The issuer of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), the world’s largest cannabis-focused ETF, announced a $13,056,000 quarterly dividend Friday.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 30 will receive 32 cents per share on Jan. 3. 

Over the course of 2019, investors in MJ received a total of more than $34.2 million in quarterly dividend payouts.

The latest dividend projects an annualized return of 7.68%. This translates into a 6.93% yield after the fund’s 0.75% expense ratio is deducted.

See Also: Law Enforcement Struggles To Differentiate Weed From Hemp: This 50-Year-Old Technology Might Be The Solution

Posted-In: Cannabis News Dividends Specialty ETFs Markets ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Apple Stock Rallied This Year, But 5 Analysts Also Turned Bearish

2019 Was A Win-less Season For Trucking…2020 Will Feel Like Winning The Super Bowl