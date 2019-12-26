Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hexo Stock Falls On Announcement Of $25 Million Offering
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2019 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Hexo Stock Falls On Announcement Of $25 Million Offering

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 14.97 million common shares with an offering price of $1.67 per share for gross proceeds of $25 million.

The company will also issue to the investors common share purchase warrants to buy 7.49 million common shares of the company. The warrants will carry an exercise price of $2.45 per share and a five-year term. 

Hexo said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the company’s research and development operations.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The offering should end around Dec. 30 once closing conditions are met, including the listing of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The sole placement agent for the offering is A.G.P. /Alliance Global Partners.

Hexo Corp is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company that cooperates with Fortune 500 companies, with facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

The stock was down 14.8% at $1.67 in the premarket session. 

Related Links:

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

Hexo's Q1 Report Could Be Ugly, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Photo courtesy of Hexo. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Offerings Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEXO)

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Spending Bill, Vaping Bans And More Corporate Carnage
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
Analyst On Hexo Earnings: 'We Had Expected Worse'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.64
-0.0126
- 0.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.77
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.10
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.24
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), announced Saturday that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has resigned effective Dec. 20.  Battley joined ... read more

Bruce Linton Talks Psychedelics Investments, Microdosing And LSD: 'The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelics Is Greater Than Cannabinoids'

Earlier this year, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and former CEO Bruce Linton invested in a neuropharmaceutical company, Mind Medicine Inc. MindMed is ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: The Democratization Of Cannabis Investing And Mat Fraser's CBD For Crossfitters

Welcome to another issue of Bulls and Bud of the Week. Changing The Cannabis Game With Growing Talent One of the main reasons I’ve long been an ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Qiagen Opts To Stay Solo Following Strategic Review, Spectrum Slumps On Negative Data, Microbot Medical To Offer Shares