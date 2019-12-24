Market Overview

Meta Growth Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue In Q4
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 24, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Recreational cannabis retailer National Access Cannabis Corp. (TSXV:META), doing business as Meta Growth, reported Monday fourth-quarter revenue of CA$17.1 million ($12.98 million), and total gross margin of 33%.

For the quarter, the company also disclosed a net loss of CA$13.78 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$706,502.

Meta Growth also disclosed its fiscal year results, posting revenue of CA$54.10 million, and a gross profit margin of 33%. For the 12 months ended Aug. 31, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$4.74 million, and a net loss of CA$32.08 million.

"We achieved four quarters of consecutive revenue growth in fiscal year 2019," Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth, said in a statement. "We continue to expand our store footprint in the western provinces, and we are excited to begin opening stores in Ontario soon. We are also looking forward to providing our customers with access to Cannabis 2.0 products in the very near future.

“While we are very proud of our industry leading achievements to date, we recognize that we are just at the beginning stages of a very dynamic and high growth industry, and look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities we have planned for FY 2020."

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

