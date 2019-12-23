Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 23, 2019 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

DETROIT — Benzinga is thrilled to announce Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF) one of the leading medical cannabis licensees in Florida, as the Keynote Speaker at the 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. 

The sixth Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, will take place Feb. 24-25 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and creates an ideal setting for attendees to learn from the individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes. 

Rivers who received her Bachelor’s degree in Multinational Business and Political Science from Florida State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida, spent several years in private practice as a lawyer specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and securities for multi-million dollar companies prior to joining Trulieve. In addition to serving as CEO of Trulieve, Rivers is also the principal at Inkbridge, LLC.

As CEO, Ms. Rivers oversees every activity involved with the cannabis process from seed to sale. Trulieve keeps a wide variety of professionals on staff, from lawyers and doctors to toxicologists and a nuclear engineer, to ensure the safety and quality of the products they produce and sell.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies, including many from some of the top ETFs in the space, like the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCQX: HMLSF) (TSE:HMMJ), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS),  to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

“This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events,” said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

The greatest benefit of attending Benzinga events are multi-format networking opportunities. Benzinga provides curated one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, an incredibly popular speed-networking session, and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings over the course of the conference. Benzinga also organizes a wide array of intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event’s official website: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/miami/

Among companies that presented in previous editions were:
Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ACRGF)
Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB)
Cresco Labs Inc (OTCQX: CRLBF)
Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CURLF)
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCQX: HRVSF)
iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF)
Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCQX: MEDIF)
Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCQX: MMNFF)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT)
Plus Products Inc (OTCQX: PLPRF)
Slang Worldwide Inc (OTC: SLGWF)
Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)
Valens Groworks Corp (OTCQX: VLNCF)

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:
877.440-9464 (ZING)
Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director
events@benzinga.com

 

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Kim RiversCannabis News Markets Press Releases

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRGF)

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says 'Profitability Is Not On The Horizon'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.71
-0.0839
- 1.23%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.96
-0.092
- 0.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.39
0.53
+ 0.17%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.56
-0.01
- 0.09%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), announced Saturday that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has resigned effective Dec. 20.  Battley joined ... read more

Bruce Linton Talks Psychedelics Investments, Microdosing And LSD: 'The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelics Is Greater Than Cannabinoids'

Earlier this year, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and former CEO Bruce Linton invested in a neuropharmaceutical company, Mind Medicine Inc. MindMed is ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: The Democratization Of Cannabis Investing And Mat Fraser's CBD For Crossfitters

Welcome to another issue of Bulls and Bud of the Week. Changing The Cannabis Game With Growing Talent One of the main reasons I’ve long been an ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Opinion: 2020 Will Be The Largest Year For CBD Cosmetics So Far

TruckStop.com Malware Outage Special Report