The Peak Dispensary Announces New CEO

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
The Peak Dispensary Announces New CEO

The Peak Dispensary, an Oklahoma-based chain of medical cannabis dispensaries, on Monday announced the appointment of Blake Cantrell as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Cantrell will supervise the company's continued expansion and addressed The Peak's growth and future direction.

"I'm truly honored to lead this incredible company," he said in a press release. "We are experiencing rapid growth in our business, with plans to open numerous locations inside the next few months. We have a responsibility to exceed the expectations of our patients and our communities, and I'm confident we are now in a great position to fulfill those needs by continuing to focus on creating a successful and community-oriented culture at The Peak."

Cantrell succeeds Corbin Wyatt, who was removed from his position as CEO by The Peak's Board. Wyatt's management did not follow the culture, values, and needs of the company's rapidly growing business.

Cantrell, along with COO and President Phillip Mazaheri, will try to revitalize The Peak brand, recommitting to its core values, and providing a premium experience to its patients, customers and partners.

"Looking ahead, The Peak will continue to build on our momentum by supporting and expanding our franchise presence, creating meaningful local relationships, and ensuring we have the resources in place to deliver the value and service that our patients expect and deserve," Mazaheri said. "At the end of the day, our goal is to enrich the quality of life in our communities. That's what is most important."

Posted-In: Blake Cantrell The Peak DispensaryCannabis News Management Markets

