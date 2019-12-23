Ikänik Farms Obtains GACP Approval New Developing Facility

Ikänik Farms Inc announced that Pideka SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has been issued a Good Agricultural and Collection Practice for medicinal plants certification for its facility named Casa Flores R&D and its agronomic testing facility. The certification was issued by SGS Colombia, SAS.

With this new authorization, Pideka will be able to export non-manufactured pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to European markets from its Flores cannabis camp, currently under development.

"Our team has worked extremely hard over the last several weeks in Colombia to advance our overall mission. GACP certification for our R&D and agronomic testing facility is a testament to their efforts and is a positive milestone for the Company," said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside SGS as we pursue GMP-C certification for Casa Flores."

Under the overall context of quality assurance and control of herbal medicines, the World Health Organization "developed the Guidelines on good agricultural and collection practices (GACP) for medicinal plants, providing general technical guidance on obtaining medicinal plant materials of good quality for the sustainable production of herbal products classified as medicines. These guidelines are also related to WHO's work on the protection of medicinal plants, aiming promotion of sustainable use and cultivation of medicinal plants."