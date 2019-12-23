Halo Labs Agrees To Purchase Prescia Medical Instruments

Halo Labs Inc. (NEO:HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) agreed to acquire all of Precisa Medical Instruments Corp.'s common shares for CA$3.75 million, at a price of 28 cents a share.

Halo plans to fund the Prescia-owned vape product Accu-Dab by investing $1.2 million.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Halo Accu-Dab Holdings Inc., plans to acquire all of Prescia's common shares, giving the company a total of 13,392,857. Prescia will fall under the Halo umbrella as a subsidiary of the wholly owned subsidiary.

"Now, we are developing the Accu-Dab to allow more generalized consumption through sublingual application of CBD and THC for those who are averse to vaporizing and want a discrete and accurate consumption method," Halo CEO and Co-founder Kiran Sidhu said in a statement.

The purchase and concurrent funding are slated to close in early January.

